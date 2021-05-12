9 CryptoPunks sell for $17M at Christie’s auction house By Cointelegraph

Despite the recent NFT frenzy starting to cool, prized nonfungible tokens with historical significance are still fetching multi-million dollar prices.

On May 12, famed New York-based auction house, Christie’s, tweeted that an auction for nine tokens from pioneering NFT CryptoPunks had cleared for nearly $17 million combined.

Source: Christie’s / Larva Labs