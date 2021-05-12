3 Growth Stocks With Massive Potential By StockNews



3 Growth Stocks With Massive Potential



IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), Generac Holdings (NYSE:), and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:) are 3 growth stocks with major potential. Should you buy the dip?.There has been a shift away from growth stocks toward value stocks in recent months. This shift is the result of growth stocks soaring to the point that they were trading at egregiously high forward P/E ratios.

In particular, growth stocks in the tech sector were trading at elevated prices. The pendulum eventually swung the other way, moving the market-wide emphasis toward value stocks. There is a good chance the pendulum will soon move right back to growth stocks simply because plenty of investors have been patiently waiting for these high-flyers to pull back to reasonable prices.

In particular, three growth stocks have the potential to skyrocket as a result of a renewed focus on growth-oriented companies that are primarily focused on expanding their reach and market share: IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), Generac Holdings (GNRC), and MKS Instruments (MKSI).

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

