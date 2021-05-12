10kW Evolve Final Certification Scheduled, Eguana Prepares for First Production

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce its 10kW Evolve product has completed construction review and is proceeding to final system certification ahead of schedule. This critical milestone allows the Company to begin procuring materials for first production units planned in July and customer shipments through the summer.

The 10kw Evolve provides homeowners with an integrated, heavy-duty, home battery, with twice the power and storage capacity of leading competitors, giving homeowners longer duration back up power modes. In addition, it will perform an important role in virtual power plant (“VPP”) infrastructure builds given its increased power and expandable storage capacity.

“Customer preferences in the US continue to rapidly shift towards larger systems with expandable storage capacity options to serve both VPP and Whole Home back up markets,” commented Eguana Chief Executive Justin Holland. “Our platform design continues to demonstrate its edge in rapid product development for a market that is constantly changing. Procurement has commenced for 10kW production with first commercial units available in July.”

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of energy storage systems for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

