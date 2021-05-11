Yearn Finance price nearly hits $70,000 — What’s driving the YFI bulls? By Cointelegraph

Yearn Finance price nearly hits $70,000 — What’s driving the YFI bulls?
A lackluster cryptocurrency market did little in offsetting Yearn Finance’s bullish bias as the price of its governance token YFI reached new record highs in USD terms on May 11 — just shy of $70,000.
The exchange rate added $6,258, or 10.02%, to reach $68,748 ahead of the London opening bell. The pair quickly retraced lower as traders decided to realize their profits, hitting roughly $67,067 as of 0736 UTC. Nevertheless, the drop appeared marginal compared to the prevailing uptrend, hinting that YFI could continue its upward momentum following a short-term consolidation period.
