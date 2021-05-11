XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.52124 by 22:31 (02:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $53.13466B, or 2.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.47261 to $1.53448 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.99%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.80551B or 3.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2369 to $1.7600 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 53.76% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,273.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.15% on the day.

was trading at $4,237.36 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.90%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,069.17173B or 42.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $486.48923B or 19.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.