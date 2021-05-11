White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber (NYSE:) and Lyft (NASDAQ:), as it seeks to reach President Joe Biden’s July 4 reopening deadline.
The latest actions also include vaccination sites at community colleges, among other efforts, the White House said in a statement.
