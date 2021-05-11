Which Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Nike vs. Adidas: Which Stock is a Better Buy?



With sporting events resuming and outdoor exercise participation increasing, the sportswear industry is witnessing a strong recovery so far this year. In fact, increasing health consciousness among individuals and a rising consumer preference for athleisure are expected to be a catalyst for the industry’s growth. This should position Nike (NYSE:) and Adidas (OTC:) for exceptional growth in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.The world’s leading sports brands Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Adidas AG (DE:) (ADDYY) have driven growth in the sportswear market and increased their brand values significantly over the past several years. NIKE sells its products in six categories—running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. ADDYY sells footwear, apparel, accessories and gear, equipment, and golf products under the Adidas and Reebok brand names.

The rebound in outdoor individual sports activities and team sports has accelerated the demand for sportswear and athletic gear this year. In fact, an increased focus on activities such as home workouts, running, yoga, and Pilates have motivated consumers to buy more sports and wellness-related products. Increasing health awareness and the growing popularity of athleisure should bolster the demand for products offered by sporting giants NKE and ADDYY. Given their continued innovation and seamless marketplace operations, we believe both companies have plenty of room to grow.

Over the past year, NKE has gained 55.6%, while ADDYY has returned 49.8%. In terms of past their three-month’s performance, ADDYY is the clear winner with 0.8% gains versus NKE’s negative returns. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews