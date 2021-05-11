Wall Street Slumps at Open as Correction Broadens; Dow Down 380 Pts By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets slumped at the open on Tuesday, as the selling that first hit tech stocks on Monday broadened to take in virtually everything else.

Fears that inflation may force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy earlier than it wants have again exposed the precariousness of valuations for some stocks, especially loss-making startups in the technology space. Those fears have intensified as commodity prices have risen relentlessly over the last few weeks..

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 383 points, or 1.1%, at 34,359 points. The was also down 1.1% but the tech-heavy , which lost nearly 2% on Monday, again underperformed with a loss of 1.2%.

The selling comes, paradoxically, at the end of an earning season that has more than matched most expectations, even allowing for the fact that the first quarter of 2020 – when the pandemic first erupted – made for some easy year-earlier comparables.

It also comes against broadening signs of inflationary pressures in the economy, although there is still much disagreement over how serious or sustained such threats could be. Prices for industrial metals and some agricultural commodities continued to gain on Tuesday, soybean futures hitting their highest since 2012. Overnight, China’s April producer prices had posted their fastest growth since 2018 at nearly 7%, suggesting that the final price of manufactured goods is likely to rise in due course. Finally, the U.S. National Federation of Independent Businesses’ May survey, released earlier, corroborated what many had suspected after Friday’s shock payrolls report: that companies are struggling to find the workers they want, even though 16 million people continue to claim unemployment-related benefits. That suggests that wages may rise further and faster than the Fed has so far assumed.