Virgin Galactic Tanks On Losses, Uncertainty Over Next Flight By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) shares lost more than a fifth of their value in Tuesday’s premarket following a loss that was higher than expected amid continuing uncertainty about the date of its next flight test.
Virgin shares are now down to less than a third of their year’s high of $62.7.
The company Monday said it narrowed its first quarter net loss to $130 million from $377 million in the same period last year.
On a per share basis, it lost 55 cents.
Richard Branson’s space travel company said it is working on a timeline for its next flight, pointing out to issues related to wear-and-tear of its Eve mothership.
“Following Eve’s last post slide inspection, we tagged a potential wear and tear issue as requiring further evaluation and analysis to see if any additional action is necessary,” Michael Moses, president of the company’s space missions & safety, said, according to Reuters.
Last month, Branson and entities owned by him sold 5.58 million shares or a 2.5% stake in the company for about $150 million. They still hold a 24% stake in the company.
This followed Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya selling his remaining stake in the company in March.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.