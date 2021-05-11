Virgin Galactic Tanks On Losses, Uncertainty Over Next Flight By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) shares lost more than a fifth of their value in Tuesday’s premarket following a loss that was higher than expected amid continuing uncertainty about the date of its next flight test.

Virgin shares are now down to less than a third of their year’s high of $62.7.

The company Monday said it narrowed its first quarter net loss to $130 million from $377 million in the same period last year.

On a per share basis, it lost 55 cents.

Richard Branson’s space travel company said it is working on a timeline for its next flight, pointing out to issues related to wear-and-tear of its Eve mothership.

“Following Eve’s last post slide inspection, we tagged a potential wear and tear issue as requiring further evaluation and analysis to see if any additional action is necessary,” Michael Moses, president of the company’s space missions & safety, said, according to Reuters.

Last month, Branson and entities owned by him sold 5.58 million shares or a 2.5% stake in the company for about $150 million. They still hold a 24% stake in the company.

This followed Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya selling his remaining stake in the company in March.