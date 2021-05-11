Venezuela’s Guaido backs easing U.S. sanctions as incentive for elections

Article content

CARACAS — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to schedule “free and fair” elections with parties opposed to his government.

Guaido, in a video on his Twitter account, proposed a “national agreement” including a timetable for general elections in the South American country involving an opposition coalition, as well as Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party.

The proposal suggests the opposition may be willing to reverse its strategy of electoral abstention and resume negotiations with the government, after talks collapsed in 2019. In December, most of the opposition boycotted legislative elections, saying voting conditions were not fair.

The OPEC nation is preparing for gubernatorial elections this year. Venezuela’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Guaido’s proposal.

“Venezuela is experiencing the worst crisis in its entire history,” said Guaido, adding “we must reach an agreement to save Venezuela.”

Guaido said any agreement must include a schedule for “free and fair” presidential, parliamentary, regional and municipal elections with international observers, democratic guarantees and entry of humanitarian aid and COVID vaccines. The progressive lifting of sanctions would be contingent on Maduro’s government adhering to those conditions, among others.