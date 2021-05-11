UK government completes sale $1.5 billion of NatWest shares By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of NatWest Bank, part of the Royal Bank of Scotland group is seen outside a branch in Enfield, London Britain November 15, 2017. REUTERS/John Sibley
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government has completed the sale of 1.1 billion pounds($1.55 billion) worth of shares in taxpayer-backed bank NatWest Group, reducing its shareholding in the lender bailed out over a decade ago in the financial crisis to under 55%.
UK Government Investments, the state-owned company that controls the shares, said the shares were priced at 190 pence, below Monday’s closing price of 197.1 pence.
($1 = 0.7084 pounds)
