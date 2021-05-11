Ubisoft selects blockchain startup for its Entrepreneurs Lab By Cointelegraph

Ubisoft selects blockchain startup for its Entrepreneurs Lab
Aleph.im, a blockchain-based storage and computing startup, has been selected to participate in the sixth season of Ubisoft’s Entrepreneurs Lab, offering further exposure to the emerging blockchain industry.
The French video game developer has been running the Entrepreneurs Lab for the past six years, offering startups and entrepreneurs the ability to access company resources and expertise as they scale up and commercialize their products. This season’s focus is “blockchain and positive entertainment.” In addition to Aleph.im, 11 other startups from Canada, Europe and Australia have been selected to participate.
