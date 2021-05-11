U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.36%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 1.36%, while the index fell 0.87%, and the index declined 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 0.81% or 1.74 points to trade at 215.63 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 0.54% or 0.73 points to end at 137.13 and Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to 230.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.10% or 10.57 points to trade at 330.55 at the close. The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.05% or 4.93 points to end at 156.74 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 2.67% or 4.23 points to 154.45.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 10.77% to 23.35, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.77% to settle at 44.78 and Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which gained 2.94% to close at 36.44.

The worst performers were Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:) which was down 12.01% to 19.27 in late trade, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 7.92% to settle at 24.52 and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:) which was down 5.89% to 157.71 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 50.95% to 21.42, Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 36.19% to settle at 13.1700 and Saga Communications Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 34.04% to close at 28.31.

The worst performers were Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 35.67% to 8.440 in late trade, Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 34.38% to settle at 4.16 and Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 20.82% to 19.02 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2356 to 880 and 93 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1947 fell and 1428 advanced, while 106 ended unchanged.

Shares in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.77% or 2.04 to 44.78. Shares in Arconic Corp (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.94% or 1.04 to 36.44. Shares in Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 50.95% or 7.23 to 21.42. Shares in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 35.67% or 4.680 to 8.440. Shares in Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 34.38% or 2.18 to 4.16. Shares in Saga Communications Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 34.04% or 7.19 to 28.31.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 11.09% to 21.84 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.04% or 0.75 to $1838.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.75% or 0.49 to hit $65.41 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.51% or 0.35 to trade at $68.67 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.15% to 1.2147, while USD/JPY fell 0.11% to 108.67.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 90.168.