U.S. soy futures top $16/bushel, first time since 2012, on supply fears

CHICAGO — Benchmark U.S. soybean futures jumped above $16 a bushel on Tuesday for the first time since 2012 as traders focused on tightening feed grain supplies and dry weather in Brazil’s corn belt, traders said.

Corn and wheat futures also posted sharp gains, with nearby contracts leading the way up. A weaker dollar lent support, making U.S. grains more competitive globally.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans settled up 27-1/4 cents at $16.14-3/4 per bushel after reaching a contract top at $16.25-1/2, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active soybean contract since September 2012.

CBOT July corn ended up 10-1/2 cents at $7.22-1/4 a bushel, hovering below a contract high set last week. July wheat rose 11-1/4 cents to settle at $7.41-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans topped $16 on worries about dwindling supplies of feed grains, including soymeal and corn. The rally reflects dry weather in Brazil that may curb corn production.

“The (corn) exports that Brazil would have been making in June, July and August are not going to be there. So those guys around the world who wanted to import corn from Brazil, they are going to be forced to come to the U.S.,” said Terry Roggensack, analyst with The Hightower Report.