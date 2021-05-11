U.S. lawmakers want GM to answer questions about Mexican labor dispute By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook



(Reuters) – Three senior U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers on Tuesday asked General Motors Co (NYSE:) to answer questions about reported labor rights violations at its Silao, Mexico, plant and to remain neutral in any future union efforts by Mexican workers.

Representatives Dan Kildee, Bill Pascrell and Earl Blumenauer said in a letter to GM Chief Executive Mary Barra that the largest U.S. automaker “has a responsibility to speak out against violations of labor and human rights abuses at the Silao GM plant, and has an overarching responsibility to ensure that workers at its facilities throughout Mexico who exercise their rights in the workplace do so free from threats or retaliation.” GM did not immediately comment.