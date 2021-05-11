U.S. Lawmakers Seek GM Answers on Mexico Plant Labor Issues

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Three U.S. lawmakers asked General Motors Co. to address reports of labor violations at a truck plant in central Mexico that was dragged into a workers’ rights dispute after authorities found irregularities in an employees’ vote on a union contract.

The three Democrats including Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell of New Jersey on Tuesday wrote to GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, asking her for details on the auto company’s role in what happened and whether the manufacturer will commit to ensuring future votes are independently verified.

GM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“GM has a responsibility to speak out against violations of labor and human-rights abuses at the Silao GM plant, and has an overarching responsibility to ensure that workers at its facilities throughout Mexico who exercise their rights in the workplace do so free from threats or retaliation,” the lawmakers said.

Mexico’s Labor Ministry in April said it shut down the union-led vote at the Silao, Guanajuato, plant after discovering unused ballots had been destroyed. When it asked the union to deliver for inspection the votes that had already been cast — about half of the 6,494 unionized workers had voted — the syndicate refused, according to a preliminary report by the ministry.