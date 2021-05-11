U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it was evaluating a temporary waiver of the Jones Act to ensure sufficient gasoline supply to some U.S. states after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has started the work needed to enable consideration of a temporary and targeted waiver of the Jones Act,” the department said, as it and other agencies took new steps to ease reported fuel shortages.

Separately, USDOT said it had determined 10 states can transport overweight loads of gasoline on interstate highways under prior presidential disaster declarations.

On Sunday, USDOT issued a temporary hours of service exemption for transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to 17 states and the District of Columbia. The department on Tuesday added West Virginia to the states covered.

The Department of Homeland Security must issue any waiver of the Jones Act and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said “we wanted to be poised, at the president’s direction, to be ready and to be able to act immediately.”