U.S. administers 263.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 263,132,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 334,081,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Those figures are up from the 261,599,381 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 329,843,825 doses delivered.

The agency said 153,448,316 people had received at least one dose while 116,576,359 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)