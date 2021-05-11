Tom Cruise Stands By Mission Impossible Covid Rant

Back in December, an audio clip of Tom angrily reprimanding crew members for standing less than six feet apart while using a computer was leaked.
In the recording, Tom ranted about the importance of following the safety protocols in place while filming a big-budget movie in the middle of a global pandemic.
He went on to remind the crew that other movies were being made because of their lead and thus, were creating thousands of jobs for people who had become unemployed during the pandemic.
“I am beyond your apologies…We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone,” Tom was heard saying.
Although his (completely warranted) words came across harshly, he says that he stands by how he addressed the situation.
He continued, “All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief.”
“It was very emotional, I gotta tell you,” Tom added.
He went on to reveal that following his rant, filming never had to be shut down again. So while it may have been an intense experience, it was definitely effective.
Mission: Impossible 7 is set to be released May 27, 2022.
