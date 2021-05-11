Thyssenkrupp considers IPO, SPAC for hydrogen business

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG CEO Martina Merz speaks during the annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, Germany, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Thyssenkrupp (DE:) has mandated an investment bank to explore strategic options for the conglomerate’s hydrogen business, Chief Executive Martina Merz said, adding the group was looking for a “partial value crystallisation”.
Merz, in a call with analysts, added options could include an initial public offering or a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and that the investment bank was supposed to come up with proposals by summer.
