The Keg Royalties Income Fund Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) and Keg Restaurants Ltd (“KRL”) are pleased to announce the financial results of the Fund for the first quarter of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

KRL’s restaurants closed for 53.4% of the quarter

KRL system sales down 52.4% to $68.6M for the 13-week period

Royalty Pool sales down 51.9% to $68.6M for the quarter

Distributable cash down 76.7% to 12.0 cents/Fund unit for the quarter

Payout ratio was 140.6% for the first quarter of 2021

Royalty Pool sales reported by the 106 Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $68,575,000 for the quarter, a decrease of $74,078,000 or 51.9% from the comparable quarter of the prior year.

Royalty income decreased by $2,963,000 or 51.9% from $5,706,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2020 to $2,743,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Distributable cash available to pay distributions to public unitholders decreased by $3,184,000 from $4,153,000 (36.6 cents/Fund unit) to $969,000 (8.5 cents/Fund unit) for the quarter. Distributions paid to Fund unitholders decreased by $1,859,000 from $3,222,000 (28.4 cents/Fund unit) to $1,362,000 (12.0 cents/Fund unit) during the first quarter of the current year. During the first quarter of 2020, prior to any material impact on sales from the Covid-19 pandemic, distributions paid to Fund unitholders were 9.46 cents/Fund unit per month. As a result of the loss of sales from government mandated restaurant closures in early 2021, distributions to Fund unitholders were reduced to 5.0 cents/Fund unit for the month of January 2021, and 3.5 cents/Fund unit for each of the months of February and March of 2021. The payout ratio for the quarter was 140.6% as compared with 77.6% for the comparable quarter of the prior year.

The Fund remains financially well positioned with cash on hand of $2,549,000 and a positive working capital balance of $3,256,000 as at March 31, 2021.

“Once again, the headwinds presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the provincial governments’ related restrictions on full-service dining have been the driving forces behind our disappointing sales for the quarter.” said David Aisenstat, CEO of Keg Restaurants Ltd. “It appears highly unlikely that most Canadian restaurants will see any meaningful relief from the full and partial shutdowns before the end of June, so our expectations for the second quarter remain relatively low. On the brighter side, where dining has returned in other countries, including the U.S., restaurants have been extremely busy. Our belief is the pent-up demand and the desire for people to get back out in the ‘real’ world will lead to a swift and strong recovery for restaurants in Canada as well. With our strong competitive position and loyal guests, we are hopeful that The Keg in particular will see very solid sales recoveries through the summer and the balance of 2021.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($000’s except per unit amounts) Jan. 1

to Mar. 31,

2021 Jan. 1

to Mar. 31,

2020 Restaurants in the Royalty Pool 106 106 Royalty Pool sales (1) $ 68,575 $ 142,653 Royalty income (2) $ 2,743 $ 5,706 Interest income (3) 1,054 1,070 Total income $ 3,797 $ 6,776 Administrative expenses (4) (105 ) (98 ) Interest and financing expenses (5) (97 ) (141 ) Operating income $ 3,595 $ 6,537 Distributions to KRL (6) (1,844 ) (2,675 ) Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes $ 1,751 $ 3,862 Fair value gain (loss) (7) (7,051 ) 32,600 Income tax recovery (expense) (8) (473 ) (883 ) Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (5,773 ) $ 35,579 Distributable cash before SIFT tax (9) $ 1,426 $ 5,175 Distributable cash (10) $ 969 $ 4,153 Distributions to Fund unitholders (11) $ 1,362 $ 3,222 Payout ratio (12) 140.6 % 77.6 % Per Fund unit information (13) Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes $ .154 $ .340 Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (.508 ) $ 3.134 Distributable cash before SIFT tax (9) $ .126 $ .456 Distributable cash (10) $ .085 $ .366 Distributions to Fund unitholders (11) $ .120 $ .284

Notes: (1) Royalty Pool sales are the gross sales reported by Keg Restaurants included in the Royalty Pool in any period. As of March 31, 2021, the Royalty Pool includes 106 Keg restaurants, 51 of which are owned and operated by KRL and its subsidiaries, (41 in Canada and 10 in the United Sates), and 55 Keg restaurants which are owned and operated by Keg franchisees (all of which are in Canada). (2) The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), earns royalty income equal to 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool. (3) The Fund directly earns interest income on the $57.0 million Keg Loan, with interest income accruing at 7.5% per annum, payable monthly. (4) The Fund, indirectly through the Partnership, incurs administrative expenses and interest on the operating line of credit, to the extent utilized. (5) The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Holdings Trust (the “Trust”), incurs interest expense on the $14.0 million term loan and amortization of deferred financing charges. (6) Represents the distributions of the Partnership attributable to KRL during the respective periods on the Class A, entitled Class B, and Class D Partnership units (“Exchangeable units”) and Class C Partnership units held by KRL. The Exchangeable units are exchangeable into Fund units on a one-for-one basis. These distributions are presented as interest expense in the financial statements. (7) Fair value gain (loss) is the non-cash decrease or increase in the market value of the Exchangeable units held by KRL during the respective period. Exchangeable units are classified as a financial liability under IFRS. The Fund is required to determine the fair value of that liability at the end of each reporting period and adjust for any increase or decrease, taking into consideration the sale of any Exchangeable units and Additional Entitlements during the same period. (8) Income taxes include the Specified Investment Flow-through Trust tax (“SIFT tax”) expense, and either a non-cash deferred tax expense or deferred tax recovery. The deferred tax expense or recovery primarily results from differences in income recognition between the Fund’s accounting methods and enacted tax laws. It is also partially due to temporary differences between accounting and tax bases of the Keg Rights owned by the Partnership. (9) Distributable cash before SIFT tax is defined as the periodic cash flows from operating activities as reported in the IFRS condensed consolidated financial statements, including the effects of changes in non-cash working capital, plus SIFT tax paid (including current year instalments), less interest and financing fees paid on the term loan, less the Partnership distributions attributable to KRL through its ownership of Exchangeable units. Distributable cash before SIFT tax is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. (10) Distributable cash is the amount of cash available for distribution to the Fund’s public unitholders and is calculated as distributable cash before SIFT tax, less current year SIFT tax expense. Distributable cash is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. However, the Fund believes that distributable cash, both before and after SIFT tax, provides useful information regarding the amount of cash available for distribution to the Fund’s public unitholders. (11) Distributions to Fund unitholders include all regular monthly cash distributions paid to Fund unitholders during a period and any special distributions, either declared or paid, to Fund unitholders in the same period. (12) Payout ratio is computed as the ratio of aggregate cash distributions paid during the period plus any special distributions declared or paid during the same period (numerator) to the aggregate distributable cash of the period (denominator). (13) All per unit amounts are calculated based on the weighted average number of Fund units outstanding, which are those units held by public unitholders during the respective period. The weighted average number of Fund units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were 11,353,500 (three months ended March 31, 2020 – 11,353,500).

The Fund (TSX: KEG.UN) is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the “50 Best Employers in Canada” for the past seventeen years by Aon Hewitt. For more information on our brand, visit www.kegsteakhouse.com.

