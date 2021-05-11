Home Business Texas house passes crypto-friendly bill, now goes to senate By Cointelegraph

Members of the Texas House of Representatives have passed a bill which aims to recognize cryptocurrencies under commercial law in the state.

In a session of the 87th Texas Legislature today, lawmakers passed a proposed amendment to the state’s Uniform Commercial Code, or UCC, aimed at better adapting commercial law to blockchain innovation and digital asset regulations. First introduced by Representative Tan Parker in March, House Bill 4474 will reportedly help define cryptocurrencies in the UCC.