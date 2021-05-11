S&P 500 Off Lows as Traders Snap Up Battered Tech Stocks By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 reversed some losses Tuesday as investors appeared to buy the dip in tech, though inflation jitters kept a lid on buying activity.

The was down 1%, the fell 1.56%, or 542 points, and had lost more than 600 points intraday, the was down 0.2%, but had been down more than 2%.

Beaten-down tech stocks popped up on investors’ shopping list, pushing the “fab 5” off the lows of the day.

Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) traded well above their session lows.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) was a drag on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, slipping more than 1% after reports that its April sales in China slumped 27%, according to Bloomberg report, citing China’s Passenger Car Association.

But the dip-buying in these megacap stocks may not have staying power as frothy valuations remain a concern.

“The popular areas of the market like big tech and growth stocks reported strong quarterly earnings, but the reactions [in their stock prices] afterwards still wasn’t enough [to sustain a move higher], partly because their valuations are pretty high,” said George Cipolloni a portfolio manager of Penn Mutual Asset Management said in an interview with Investing.com on Tuesday.

The rally in cyclicals, meanwhile, paused as the reopening trade ran out of the steam.

Energy fell more than 2%, dragged lower by falling oil prices as some U.S. refiners are expected to cut demand in the wake of reports the country’s largest fuel pipeline, Colonial Pipeline will not be fully operational for the rest of the week.

Segments of the pipeline are being “brought back online in a stepwise fashion… based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week,” Stifel said, citing company officials.

Industrials were dragged lower by airlines, with Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) down more than 2%.

Still, market participants continue to back cyclicals against tech pointing to ongoing expectations for a robust recovery.

“If we do get a follow through with economic growth, healthy inflation, and slightly higher interest rates, I think all those factors are in their favour [of value sector],” Cipolloni added.

On the earnings front, investors had to contend with the mixed quarterly results from corporates.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:) jumped 8% after reporting first-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations as revenue surged 49% in the quarter.

Virgin Galactic cut losses to trade flat despite reporting wider first-quarter losses, and flagged wear-and-tear issues for its Eve mothership that could delay its next test flight, which was slated for this month.

Roblox (NYSE:) delivered first-quarter results that fell short of estimates but signs that gaming activity remains robust on the platform even as the economic reopening gathers pace sent its shares more than 17% higher.

On the pandemic front, the U.S. Federal Drug and Food Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15.

Vaccinating children will allow states to resume in-person learning in schools, paving the way for a further reopening of the economy.