Soybeans hit near 9-year high on global supply crunch

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures rose about 1% on Wednesday to hit their highest level in nearly nine years as concerns over tight global supplies underpinned the market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% to $16.29 a bushel by 0149 GMT, near the session high of $16.29-1/4 a bushel – the highest since September 2012. Soybeans closed up 1.7% on Tuesday.

* The most-active corn futures were up 0.8% to $7.27-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.5% in the previous session.

* The most-active wheat futures were up 0.9% to $7.48-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.5% on Tuesday.

* Corn and soybeans both drew support from concerns about dwindling global supplies.

* Traders are awaiting Wednesday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, in which the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will give its first global outlook for 2021/22 and update its 2020/21 estimates.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the USDA to lower its estimate of Brazil’s 2020/21 corn production to 103.5 million tonnes, from 109 million tonnes in April. Others fear the figure ultimately could fall below 100 million tonnes, curbing exportable supplies.