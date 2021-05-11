Sovereign Wealth Funds Invest In Climate Technology, Renewables

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sovereign wealth funds are upping their investments in the energy transition.

The custodians of national wealth invested $2.3 billion in 2020 in sectors important to combating climate change, including forestry, renewable energy and so-called agritech, according to a report published Tuesday by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, a network of sovereign funds from Abu Dhabi to Singapore. That’s more than double the $1.1 billion invested in 2019, IFSWF data show.

The transition to a low-carbon future is a necessity if the worst effects of global warming are to be avoided, and investors of all stripes are facing growing pressure to play their part in channeling the trillions of dollars of investment required to enable a shift away from fossil fuels. So far, sovereign funds have mostly been laggards, with the IFSWF finding in February that only 30% of a group of 34 responding institutions had more than 10% of their portfolios invested in climate-related strategies.

IFSWF said though sovereign wealth funds “are rarely trendsetters,” technologies that help reduce carbon emissions or help economies adapt to the effects of climate change “are becoming a clear investment trend” for the funds. While $2 billion is just a fraction of the assets managed by sovereign funds, it’s a four-fold increase from 2016 when investments totaled $734 million.