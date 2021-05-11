South Koreans flock to crypto amid a heavy-handed regulation approach By Cointelegraph

South Koreans flock to crypto amid a heavy-handed regulation approach
In South Korea, one in three citizens either own cryptocurrencies or get paid in them. One-tenth of its population trades digital assets, and its youth unemployment rate hovers above 10%. It’s a competitive job market in the East-Asian nation, where high expenses enforce hierarchical social structures, and financial stability can seem like a pipe dream.
On matters of technology and innovation, South Korea is incredibly progressive. There’s been a lot of buzz around cryptocurrencies since news of their existence became common knowledge in the country.
