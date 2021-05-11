Smartphone shipments in China in April fall 33.9%

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mobile phones are seen on display at an electronics market in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shipments of smartphones within China fell 33.9% year-on-year to 26.97 million handsets in April, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Tuesday.

The figures suggest that the handset industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels but nevertheless mark an end to a surge earlier this year.

Shipment numbers are down from 40.8 million in April 2020 and 35.5 million in March 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think tank.

The year-on-year decline is in part due to April 2020’s surge in shipments following a low point as COVID-19 peaked in China.

However, the most recent monthly figures also fall below those of April 2019, when vendors shipped 34.8 million devices.

Despite the pandemic’s retreat in China, handset brands now face production issues due to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions caused a number of automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues in late December.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR