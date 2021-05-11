Shiba Inu hits another exchange as SHIB deposits overwhelm Binance By Cointelegraph

Shiba Inu hits another exchange as SHIB deposits overwhelm Binance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) was listed on three different cryptocurrency exchanges in the past 48 hours, after an explosive 966% surge in the same time frame sent the token to 18th in the market cap rankings.
Self-described as the “Dogecoin Killer”, Shiba’s instant addition to Binance on May 10 surprised onlookers, many of whom expected a more in-depth listing process by the world’s largest crypto exchange.
