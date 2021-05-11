QANplatform Raises $2.1M Just Before its Uniswap Listing By CoinQuora



QANplatform Raises $2.1M Just Before its Uniswap Listing



QANplatform just raised $2.1 million in funds via a venture round.

QANplatform is eagerly awaiting its arrival on Uniswap.

QANplatform is happy to announce that it raised $2.1 million in funds. The quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform raised the funds through a venture round. The investment came from big names such as Fairum Ventures, DeltaHub Capital, Insignius Capital, and BlackDragon.

Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform said,

Our key mission is to lower the entry barriers for developers so startups and enterprises can build their Proofs-of-Concept (PoC) and Minimum Viable Product (MVP) as fast as possible to reach mass adoption. We stick to this view and are happy that only community-driven VCs invested in this strategic pool.

The new funds will boost 3 key strategic areas specifically. These will be — product development, marketing, and liquidity providing on exchanges.

Meanwhile, Max Mucko, Partner at BlackDragon, said that they were happy to contribute in this investing round to support QANplatform’s future growth. Additionally, he said that there is much potential in quantum-resistant cybersecurity along with QAN’s other IPs. In particular, he mentioned the Proof-of-Randomness (PoR) consensus algorithm, rapid cloud platform deployment, and the upcoming multi-language smart contract development feature.

Recently, the crypto world was swooning over QANplatform’s partnership with StarColl. The partnership was a treat to the Star Wars fanbase and the announcement date May 4, was just the cherry on top. Fans can get NFT Star Wars Collectibles from the quantum-resistant QAN blockchain. Finally, it seems the force is with QANplatform as they eagerly await their arrival on Uniswap.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora