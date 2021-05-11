Proactive news headlines including Q BioMed, Dalrada Corporation, Clean Air Metals and Evergold Corp

New York , May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) sells CO2 Delivery Solution to Golden Peak Cannabis following successful commercial feasibility study click here
- Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB:DCFO) subsidiary Dalrada Health launches a suite of genomics tests through Empower Genomicssays subsidiary Dalrada Health launches a suite of genomics tests through Empower Genomics click here
- Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) announces up to $30M investment from insider, allowing it to advance company’s growth plans click here
- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) and Optimi Health submit evidence package to Health Canada for all-natural psilocybin extract click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) secures project manager for 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth processing plant click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) closes acquisition of financial services recruiting firm OneWire and its 700,000-member platform click here
- Roth Capital initiates coverage on Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) with a ‘Buy’ rating and $2.50 price target click here
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTMKTS:CLGUF) (FRA:1JI0) adds Stan Shin, eBay’s managing director, and Shin-Young Park, WePay Korea’s CEO, as strategic advisors click here
- Clean Air Metals Inc (CVE:AIR) (OTCQB:CLRMF) (FRA:CKU) kicks off environmental baseline data collection at its Thunder Bay North Project in Ontario click here
- BTU Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) (OTCPINK:BTUMF) says it is set to drill test two potential base metal targets at Dixie Halo property this month click here
- LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTCQB:LXXGF) expands sales team to target red hot veterinary and contract drug manufacturing sectors click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) inks research contract with the National Research Council of Canada click here
- Evergold Corp (CVE:EVER) (OTCMKTS:EVGUF) (FRA:5EG) lays out plans for summer 2021 field season at its Snoball and Golden Lion properties in British Columbia click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (FRA:WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF) achieves new record monthly gross revenues for the month of April 2021 click here
- Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCQB:GATGF) (FRA:G28A) beefs up drill program at Larder ahead of resource update earmarked for 3Q click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) says Advisory Board member Dan McGroarty appointed to DOE’s Critical Materials Institute Advisory Board click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) launches PhunToken Purchase Portal to begin selling PhunToken to consumers, developers and brands click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:BTHCF) hits 50% of enrollment target for Phase 2 lung fibrosis and chronic cough trial of ifenprodil click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) teams with CannMart to offer its brands online click here
- Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) (FRA:3FA) kicks off 2021 exploration at its Central Canada gold mine project in Ontario click here
- Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) outlines key achievements of last seven months, including Eau Claire drilling click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) speeds up PLENITUDE clinical trial using its cannabis medicine QIXLEEF to treat cancer pain click here
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) doubles land position surrounding its Iron Creek Project in Idaho click here
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) reports record $3.8M Smart Glasses sales in 1Q results click here
- Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) (FRA:IRLB) eyes further growth in 2021 after posting strong production from its portfolio click here
- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) inks LOI to become official technology partner to $2.7B All Net Resort and Arena Project in Las Vegas click here
- OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) h says OTCQX Market reaches 500 company milestone with addition of its first Danish company, Astralis click here
