Posthaste: The Big Tech rally is fading — is it time to cash in your chips?

Good morning!

Tech stocks around the world have been swooning lately after reaching giddy heights over the past year.

Chinese tech heavyweights Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Ltd., also known as BATs, fell more than 3 per cent each this morning, while Facebook Inc., Amazon, Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. (Google), also known as FANG stocks, had collectively slumped 3.6 per cent on Monday; electric car maker Tesla Inc. had reversed 6.4 per cent yesterday.

The market is not off to a great start today either, with Nasdaq futures down 1 per cent this morning.

“It seems to be a combination of inflation fears making a comeback and some market participants moving higher along the value spectrum, cutting their exposure to anything with a stretched valuation,” Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM in Cyprus, told Reuters.

But analysts are cautioning against a mad dash for the exits, given the strong market fundamentals. The global 12-month forward earnings per share estimate has risen by almost 20 per cent over the past six months, which is the fastest pace since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2010, according to Oxford Economics.

“Of course, there is a concern that equities have already priced in the improved backdrop given the extent of the rally over the past 12-months,” Daniel Grosvenor, director of equity strategy at Oxford Economics said in a report. “However, although equity valuations do look expensive in absolute terms, they remain relatively attractive when compared to bonds.”

Companies that make up 88 per cent of the S&P 500 market cap have reported their earnings in the quarter, with 86 per cent of beating earnings estimates. Aggregate earnings are beating estimates by an astounding 24 per cent, which is the highest reading in at least several years.

“The earnings momentum remains very strong and forward estimates are being revised higher. In fact, profit estimates for the next 12 months have risen 16 per cent since the beginning of the year,” said David Lefkowitz, head of equities America at UBS Financial Services Inc. “So, year-to-date, the S&P 500 forward P/E multiple has actually fallen despite the fact that the market is up nearly 13 per cent. The strong results could mean our own estimates are too conservative. Our current expectations are for S&P 500 EPS growth of 31 per cent in 2021 and 12 per cent in 2022.”

While inflation fears have been a theme this year, the Swiss investment bank notes that rising costs are manageable — for now.

“However, if the cost pressures lead to more persistent and elevated increases in wages, that could prompt the Federal Reserve to start scaling back support sooner than expected, which could create some turbulence in markets, Lefkowitz said, maintaining its year-end price target for the S&P500 to 4,400. The index was trading at 4,152 this morning.

Bank of Montreal’s Brian Belski also has information technology as its most heavily weighted sector, and believes vaccine rollouts and stimulus packages in the United States bodes well for the market.

“That being said, we believe investors should be prepared for a second half of the year that will likely be weaker in terms of price gains compared to the first half as the reopening/cyclicals trade matures and investors start to digest the market implications of an EPS-driven environment,” Belski noted in a note last week.

Bank of America analysts, meanwhile, believe the crash in new economy stocks relative to old economy is reminiscent of 2000/01 post-bubble price action

But the Wall Street bank noted that U.S. Federal Reserve is “determined to stoke Wall Street exuberance & Main Street inequality,” and that the “Fed has been Tech’s best friend for past 10 years.”

Not everybody is convinced, though.

Bloomberg reported that short interest on the biggest ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100, rose 3.6 per cent of the stock outstanding, the highest level since August and up from 0.9 per cent in December.

“The spike in bearish wagers stood out in a market where shorts have collapsed amid the S&P 500’s 88 per cent rally since the pandemic trough in March 2020.”

The signals are that Big Tech will likely catch its breath — or even fall from its lofty heights — for some time after a stellar run. Investors should react based on their time horizon.