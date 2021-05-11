Polish court to start FX mortgage hearing after evacuation

Article content

WARSAW — Poland’s Supreme Court will start a much-anticipated hearing on foreign currency mortgages at 1100 GMT, it said on Twitter on Tuesday, after the court and other state institutions were evacuated due to bomb threats.

Polish state-run news channel TVP Info reported on its website that around 40 locations in Warsaw had been evacuated.

The press office of the Supreme Audit Office said on Twitter that its headquarters and some offices around the country had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The evacuations came just before the court was due to issue an opinion on how banks should settle with clients who took out mortgages in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs, and as the Chief Exe cutive of state-run lender PKO BP unexpectedly resigned.

Polish media reported that workers at the National Council of the Judiciary also had to leave the building.

The court had earlier said on Twitter that it had received an email saying an explosive had been placed in the building, and also posted a picture of it on Twitter.

“There is a bomb in your building, it will explode exactly at midday you are all going to eat dirt for what you did to me,” read the copy of the email from a Gmail user calling themselves Kamil Razzputin.