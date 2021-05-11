Philippine economic slump extends into Q1, but signs of recovery emerge

Article content

MANILA — The Philippine economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter, though sequential momentum showed a recovery was underway and suggested the central bank will keep rates at a record low at this week’s policy review to support the revival.

Gross domestic product fell 4.2% in the March quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, worse than the median estimate of a 3.0% contraction in a Reuters poll, but an improvement from the 8.3% slump in the previous quarter.

The economy also improved on a sequential basis, with output rising 0.3% from the previous three months on seasonally adjusted terms to mark its third straight quarter-on-quarter growth.

While domestic demand remained sluggish amid pandemic-induced lockdowns, household consumption posted the smallest contraction in four quarters at 4.8%, while government spending grew 16.1%, the fastest in the last three quarters.

“The country’s strong economic position before the pandemic and improving economic data in recent months point to an economy that is on the mend,” Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said at a briefing.

That bolsters government expectations that the economy will begin to recover in the second quarter, he said. The government has set a growth target of 6.5%-7.5% for this year and 8%-10% for next year.