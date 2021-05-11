PARSIQ Offers Smart Triggers With Polkadot’s Relay Chain By CoinQuora



PARSIQ Offers Smart Triggers With Polkadot’s Relay Chain



PARSIQ has integrated with the Polkadot Relay Chain.

Smart triggers are now compatible for most users.

PARSIQ is now integrated with other major blockchains including and .

PARSIQ is happy to announce its integration with the Polkadot network. Polkadot has allowed PARSIQ to reach a wider audience with its Relay Chain. Hence, with this integration, PARSIQ now offers greater compatibility for smart triggers.

Smart triggers are essentially smart contracts that deploy into the PARSIQ ecosystem. The next-generation platform aims to monitor data and automation across all blockchains. It allows triggers from external chains to pass through to off-chain systems.

Furthermore, in a process of reverse-engineering, PARSIQ collects data across a variety of chains in real-time and then constructs an indexed composition of actions in any one chain. Moreover, by using chains-specific feature extraction, it can validate and process a vast amount of real-time data simultaneously through its distributed data management layer.

The platform’s smart triggers have far-reaching functionality. Developers can use the PARSIQ platform to build their own smart triggers for data workflow automation, storage, and learning. These smart triggers react to events and are able to store and alter data. They can even learn from the data as they grow.

Much like Polkadot, PARSIQ envisions bridging data across a huge network of chains. This will ultimately, leave all chains completely equal to one another, where each chain has its own personal real-world uses and strengths. PARSIQ itself acts as the bridge between chains and off-chain applications as well.

Besides monitoring data and creating alerts, the platform can also deploy bots. In particular, these bots can monitor AML, perform automated accounting, and more. Moreover, each developer’s data stream is completely unique. It has its own retaining branding as well as its pricing structure. It stays the same even as it grows and learns from the entire network.

Presently, PARSIQ is integrated across many major blockchains. This includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Celo, , and Algorand. This means that users now have a way to simplify the automation of all their processes and applications off-chain, on-chain, and even across Layer2 chains.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora