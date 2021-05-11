Pandemic prompts EU drugs watchdog to simplify non-COVID processes

Article content

LONDON — Europe’s medicines watchdog said it will simplify some of its review procedures to focus on COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as it faces a pandemic-driven surge in new drug applications.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday the changes would come into effect this month and were due to the “very active pipeline” of upcoming COVID-19 vaccines and treatments and the roll-out of vaccines across the region.

The agency, which approves drugs for use in the 27-member European Union bloc, has already made other changes to its procedures as the pharmaceuticals industry rushes to test and launch vaccines and drugs to treat and prevent the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3 million people worldwide.

Earlier this year, the EMA said it would fast-track assessments of any COVID-19 vaccines that are modified to protect against variants of the virus.

Under the new procedures, for all applications https://bit.ly/3bjidnT there will temporarily no longer be a separate, formally appointed peer reviewer, but the assessment will rely on an intrinsic peer review that is part of the evaluation process handled by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).