Oxygen: The single-location Netflix thriller to immediately add to your watchlist

Netflix is releasing a tense new thriller from one of horror’s most exciting directors.

The streaming service is this week unveiling Oxygen, a high-octane film following as a scientist who wakes up to find herself trapped in a cryogenic chamber with no idea how she got there or who she is.

Originally starring Anne Hathaway, the film is led by Mélanie Laurent. The synopsis reads: “As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.”

The film, which is receiving comparisons to Ryan Reynolds film Buried, was shot in lockdown by Alexandre Aja, the man behind French horror High Tension and 2019 crocodile thriller Crawl.

Oxygen was written by Christie LeBlanc. Reviews on film app Letterboxd have hailed the film as “traumatising”, “clever” and “claustrophobic”.

The film will be able to watch on Netflix from 12 May.

