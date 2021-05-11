Online marketplace eBay to allow NFT sales By Cointelegraph

Online marketplace eBay (NASDAQ:) has introduced auctions for nonfungible tokens to its platform.

According to a Reuters report, eBay users who meet certain criteria on the platform will be permitted to list nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The company added that it would expand its policies and tools surrounding digital collectibles in the future.