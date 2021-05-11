Oil prices rise on nagging fears of fuel shortages

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, as lingering fears of gasoline shortages due to an outage at the largest U.S. fuel pipeline system after a cyber attack brought futures back from an early drop of more than 1%.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $68.55 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.6%, to end the session at $65.28.

Benchmark gasoline futures prices ended the session 0.3% higher at $2.1399 a gallon.

On Monday, Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, said it was working to restore much of its operations by the end of the week.

“While the short-term risk is being played down, the market is still visibly shaken by the event, given the nature of the attack and the scale of the infrastructure,” said Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Louise Dickson.

“The market is now concerned about the likelihood of such an event being repeated and about the severity of future attacks.”

Fuel supply disruption has driven gasoline pump prices to multi-year highs and demand has spiked in some areas served by the pipeline as motorists fill their tanks.