Oil falls on easing of pipeline outage fears

SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fears of prolonged outage of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline, faded, while some U.S. Gulf Coast refiners cut output.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.94%, to $64.31 a barrel at 0512 GMT, after gaining 2 cents on Monday.

Brent crude futures dropped 56 cents, or 0.82%, to $67.76 a barrel, after climbing 4 cents on Monday.

“The rally in oil prices was short-lived as the Colonial Pipeline disruption seems it will not have a prolonged impact,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a Tuesday note.

The U.S. gasoline futures contract and U.S. heating oil futures, which spiked after the outage, have retreated to pre-Friday levels on the prospect of the restart.

Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, shut down its network on Friday after being hit by a cyberattack.

The privately owned company said on Monday it was working on restarting in phases with “the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.”

It has begun manually operating its 700,000-barrel-per-day multi-product fuel line between Greensboro, North Carolina, and Maryland for a limited time using existing inventories.