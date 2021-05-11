Oil Edges Lower as Hack-Hit U.S. Pipeline Works to Restart Flows

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil traded near $65 a barrel as traders monitored the restoration of service along the largest U.S. oil-products pipeline, and looked ahead to OPEC’s latest analysis of global supply and demand.

West Texas Intermediate was steady in early Asian trading after fluctuating on Monday, before ending almost unchanged. Colonial Pipeline Co., a key supplier of fuels to the eastern U.S., said service will be mostly restored by the end of this week following a cyberattack. The outage, which triggered a short-lived spike in U.S. gasoline futures, has interrupted flows from Gulf Coast refineries.

Crude has soared in 2021 on expectations that the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines will allow lockdowns and curbs to be lifted, boosting economic activity and energy demand. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are gradually restoring some of the supplies they’ve been withholding from this month through July, betting the extra barrels can be absorbed.

Although the pandemic has eased in the U.S., Europe and China, it’s still rampant in other nations, most notably India. The World Health Organization considers the variant that’s been spreading there a global concern, and will provide more details in a report later Tuesday. At the same time, the number of new U.S. cases rose last week at the slowest pace since the outbreak began.

OPEC’s monthly report is typically published in the early afternoon in Vienna. The group and its allies — which slashed production when the pandemic struck last year — are phasing in just over 2 million barrels a day through to July, beginning with 600,000 a day this month.

