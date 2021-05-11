Nicki Minaj’s Pink Croc Goes Viral, Here’s How To Buy Them

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

You’re going to have to move fast.

Nicki Minaj set the internet ablaze yesterday when she posted two photos of herself in pink crocs with custom Chanel charms (and nothing else 👀), along with the caption “F R I D A Y.”

While Nicki was most likely teasing new music, her post immediately caused a spike in search for pink crocs as people rushed to emulate the rapper’s style.


Twitter: @seasonmaraj

You can get your own matching pair for $49.99 from Crocs or Amazon. Women’s sizes 9–11 are already sold out on the Crocs site (as well as men’s sizes 7–9), so get them while you can!


Crocs

They’re available on the Crocs website in 10 other colors (besides pink), and 29 colors on Amazon.

Blinged out Crocs charms like Nicki’s (and a lot of other kinds too) are available on sites like Etsy and Amazon.


Creation by Johana / Etsy, Amazon


Her loyal community of fans, aka The Barbz, are buying pink Crocs en masse and posting their receipts as proof on Twitter.


Twitter: @l_niic

Minaj has keeping a low profile on social media following the birth of her first child last year, but it seems like she’s ready to make her comeback soon. I, for one, will be be ready and waiting in my own pair of pink Crocs.

