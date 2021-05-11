Nicki Minaj’s Pink Croc Goes Viral, Here’s How To Buy Them

You’re going to have to move fast.
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Nicki Minaj set the internet ablaze yesterday when she posted two photos of herself in pink crocs with custom Chanel charms (and nothing else 👀), along with the caption “F R I D A Y.”
While Nicki was most likely teasing new music, her post immediately caused a spike in search for pink crocs as people rushed to emulate the rapper’s style.
Her loyal community of fans, aka The Barbz, are buying pink Crocs en masse and posting their receipts as proof on Twitter.
Minaj has keeping a low profile on social media following the birth of her first child last year, but it seems like she’s ready to make her comeback soon. I, for one, will be be ready and waiting in my own pair of pink Crocs.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!