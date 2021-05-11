Nebraska bill to allow banks to offer crypto services moves forward By Cointelegraph

Nebraska lawmakers are moving forward with an initiative that would allow state banks to offer cryptocurrency services.

State Senators favored the measure through the first of three required votes in the legislature, with 39 lawmakers voting to advance the bill for enrollment and initial review on Sunday.