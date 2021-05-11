Most Asian currencies edge lower, Thai baht falls most

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0214 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 108.820 108.61 -0.19

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3253 -0.11

Taiwan dlr 27.960 27.952 -0.03

Korean won 1123.000 1119.6 -0.30

Baht 31.210 31.09 -0.38

Peso 47.815 47.84 +0.05

Rupee 73.340 73.34 0.00

Ringgit 4.124 4.116 -0.18

Yuan 6.434 6.4283 -0.08

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 108.820 103.24 -5.13

Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.44

Taiwan dlr 27.960 28.483 +1.87

Korean won 1123.000 1086.20 -3.28

Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01

Peso 47.815 48.01 +0.41

Rupee 73.340 73.07 -0.37

Ringgit 4.124 4.0200 -2.51

Yuan 6.434 6.5283 +1.47

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)