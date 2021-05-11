Moscow proposes arms control, security on agenda of possible Putin-Biden talks By Reuters

BAKU (Reuters) -Moscow has proposed discussing arms control and security issues at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for answers from Washington on a proposed summit between the two leaders. U.S. ambassador on disarmament Robert Wood said preparations for talks between the two leaders were underway.

“President Biden and President Putin have agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues,” he told a virtual United Nations conference on disarmament.

“They are in the process of preparing for these discussions.”

