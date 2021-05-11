Morgan Creek Capital CEO By Cointelegraph

BTC could trade for $250K within five years: Morgan Creek Capital CEO
Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO Mark Yusko believes Bitcoin’s next market cycle could see the asset rival gold by market capitalization and trade for more than $200,000.
While appearing on CNBC’s Trading Nation on Sunday, Yusko compared the rapid adoption of (BTC) to the growth of FAANG companies — Facebook (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Netflix (NASDAQ:), and Google (NASDAQ:).
