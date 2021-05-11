Mexico scraps tainted GM union vote, U.S. lawmakers warn of labor abuses

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities on Tuesday ordered the General Motors Co union in the city of Silao to repeat a worker vote following pressure from U.S. lawmakers for the automaker to address alleged abuses that could potentially violate a new trade deal.

Mexico’s labor ministry said it found “serious irregularities” in last month’s vote, which is required under a Mexican labor reform to ensure workers are not bound to contracts that are signed behind their backs and protect company interests.

GM’s union must hold a new vote within 30 days, the ministry said.

Such votes are part of a broader effort underpinning promises in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) free trade pact to uphold worker rights.

U.S. representatives Dan Kildee, Bill Pascrell and Earl Blumenauer, all Democrats, earlier on Tuesday called on GM to answer questions about potential abuses and said press reports indicated potential USMCA violations.

The largest U.S. automaker “has a responsibility to speak out against violations of labor and human rights abuses at the Silao GM plant,” they said in a letter to GM Chief Executive Mary Barra.

GM has denied wrongdoing and said it condemned labor rights violations. It also said it had hired a third-party firm to review the matter.