Lupin part 3: Omar Sy confirms more episodes for mystery series as Netflix announces part 2 air date

Lupin, the French hit mystery series starring Omar Sy, will return for a third instalment.

Sy shared the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, writing – first in his native French, then in English: “We can’t hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!”

He was responding to a tweet from French journalist Romain Cheyron pointing out that the part three announcement was combined with the confirmation of the air date for part two.

The url assane-diop.com – which reflects the name of Sy’s character on the show, gentleman thief Assane Diop – currently features an animated display that reads: “Assane is always one step ahead. Lupin will return for a part three.”

The display then changes to announce that part two of the programme will begin streaming on Netflix on 11 June 2021.

Netflix had previously confirmed that Lupin would be getting a second instalment, which was scheduled at the time for summer 2021.

Lupin, loosely based on the stories of Arsène Lupin by French novelist Maurice Leblanc, began airing in January 2021 and has proven a success for Netflix.

The streaming service has shared the following synopsis teasing the show’s upcoming episodes: “This isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”