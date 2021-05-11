Lizzo Gives Update About Her DMs With Chris Evans

Lizzo adores Chris Evans.
Lizzo recently posted a funny video on Instagram of her and friend Shelby Swain twerking in front of a Captain America impersonator.
“Official @chrisevans update,” Lizzo captioned the post with a tongue, dancing women, and fire emojis.
To recap: Last month, Lizzo revealed she slid into the actor’s DMs after she had one too many drinks.
In the video, Lizzo said, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because, damn papa, he’s a rare breed. No comparing.”
After getting her message, Evans responded back. “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” he said.
Lizzo replied, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take 😏 (and even tho I unsent it like a dork 🤦🏾♀️ ) I’m glad u know I exist now 🥰🥰🥰.”
“Of course I do!” he wrote back. “I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! Xxx”
But…is it just me or would these two make a really cute couple?!
