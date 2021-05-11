Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $387.501 by 20:35 (00:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 9.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $25.704B, or 1.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $376.613 to $387.501 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.52%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.942B or 3.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $318.9858 to $412.8018 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 7.74% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,071.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.19% on the day.

was trading at $4,166.55 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.67%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,066.287B or 42.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $482.944B or 19.22% of the total cryptocurrency market value.