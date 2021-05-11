Lindsay Lohan Pays Tribute To Natasha Richardson

Lindsay Lohan is thinking of her Parent Trap co-star Natasha Richardson on what would have been her 58th birthday.
“Happy Birthday Angel 🙏 #natasharichardson 💙,” Lindsay wrote, along with a snapshot from the film.
The duo shared the screen in the beloved film, where Natasha portrayed the mother of twin girls, both played by Lindsay.
A little over 10 years after the film’s debut, Natasha suddenly passed away due to a traumatic brain injury sustained during an unfortunate skiing accident.
“Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me,” Lindsay recently said during a Parent Trap reunion.
Her co-star Dennis Quaid added that Natasha was “somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better.”
While Natasha is no long with us, her memories certainly live on in her films, especially The Parent Trap.
